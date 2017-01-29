From LPS: Lethbridge Police are investigating what appears to be a suspicious death in the area of Berkeley Place West. Police were called to the area earlier this morning and found an unresponsive 61 year old female. Investigators are currently on scene and additional details will be forthcoming tomorrow morning. Name of the deceased notRead More »
City club working with African school J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald jwschnarr@lethbridgeherald.com When you educate a girl, you educate the nation. Pat Killoran and Barrie Orich recently travelled to Malawi, Africa, and heard the line spoken by one of the teachers at Atsikana Pa Ulendo Girls on the Move School. The school was founded in 2007 ... Read More »12 hours ago
Dave Mabell Lethbridge Herald dmabell@lethbridgeherald.com Alberta’s next provincial election is more than two years away. But there’s already plenty of interest – at least, in updating the boundaries of our 87 constituencies. The Electoral Boundaries Commission is touring the province this month, hearing comments and presentations from Albertans in 14 cities. The commission’s chair, Justice ... Read More »1 day ago
Dale Woodard Lethbridge Herald sports@lethbridgeherald.com Clutch Campbell delivered once again for the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns men’s hockey team. Horns captain and veteran defenceman Tim Campbell scored 2:45 into overtime as the Lethbridge won a wild 8-7 decision over the UBC Thunderbirds during Canada West action Saturday afternoon at Nicholas Sheran Arena. The win not ... Read More »12 hours ago
Dale Woodard Lethbridge Herald sports@lethbridgeherald.com The Lethbridge Hurricanes kicked off their two-game Saskatchewan road swing off on a winning note as posted their third straight win in the process. The Canes downed the Prince Albert Raiders 5-4 during Western Hockey League action Friday night in Prince Albert. The win improves the Hurricanes to 27-15-4-3 and ... Read More »1 day ago
Cheer and Dance event running today Lethbridge Perfect Storm Lethbridge will be hosting the Imagine Cheer and Dance Championships today at the Enmax Centre. It’s the second year the event has been held with over 500 athletes competing last year and over 850 athletes competitors expected today. The doors open at 9 a.m. and admission ... Read More »1 day ago
“Passing the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership) is as important to me as another aircraft carrier,” said former U.S. defence secretary Ashton Carter two years ago, as the negotiations on the huge new free trade organization were nearing completion. Given that the United States already has twice as many aircraft carriers as all the rest of the ... Read More »12 hours ago
Al Barnhill During the 1968 Liberal Leadership contest, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, used the term “just society” to depict his vision of Canada. Questions: Does Canada have a “just society” when the two richest Canadians have the same amount of wealth as the poorest 30 per cent of its citizens combined? Does Canada have a “just ... Read More »1 day ago
Years ago, many Albertans joined the debate. The provincialgovernment began permitting video lottery terminals to be installed in bars and lounges. But communities had the opportunity to vote No. In Lethbridge, after vigorous debate, residents voted narrowly in favour. In nearby Coaldale, the vote went the other way. In effect, that meant Coaldale residents would ... Read More »2 days ago
A special “thank you and words of appreciation” to Pastor Ryan Dueck and his congregation at Lethbridge Mennonite Church for hosting the recent Service during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. This gathering, held on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, saw Pastors and lay persons from the following denominations take an active part: ... Read More »12 hours ago
In recent months the College of Dietitians in Alberta has taken ownership of the term “nutritionist” because they believe that the public is being confused between dietitians that call themselves “nutritionists” and “holistic nutritionists.” As a result, graduates from the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition (CSNN) practising in Alberta now calls themselves Certified Holistic Nutritional ... Read More »12 hours ago
Thank you Mr. Rajko Dodic (former mayor), for reminding us that the majority of citizens are not in favour of a “City sponsored” curbside recycling program. This is just another form of tax we don’t need and don’t want. Mr. Dodic pointed out the City has invested millions of dollars in the recycling locations that ... Read More »2 days ago