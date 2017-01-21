January 21st, 2017

CANBERRA, Australia – Relatives of passengers and crew aboard the missing Malaysian airliner plan to present the Malaysian transport minister in Australia with letters urging that the search resume. Sheryl Keen, a supporter of the international victims’ advocacy group Voice370, said Sunday she plans to personally hand to Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai dozens

Local News

  • Ontario man charged in Standoff drug bust

    lethbridge herald – STANDOFF An Ontario man faces several charges following a drug bust in Standoff earlier in the week. An investigation by Blood Tribe police revealed that a man was living unlawfully in a residence owned by Blood Tribe Housing. When they arrested him Wednesday, they also discovered and seized 11.4 grams of crack ... Read More »

    15 hours ago
  • Family-friendly celebration to honour Robbie Burns

    “It’s a wonderful way to get rid of the winter blues.” That’s music director Jon Helm’s description of a family-friendly celebration in Lethbridge next weekend. Actually, it’s a double celebration. The lyrics and legacy of Robbie Burns will be honoured Jan. 27, and so will young musicians who are taking part in a unique after-school ... Read More »

    15 hours ago
  • IT becoming essential part of Lethbridge infrastructure

    J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald jwschnarr@lethbridgeherald.com The Lethbridge IT sector is a small but growing part of the city’s business landscape. On Wednesday, Economic Development Lethbridge and local IT company Whipcord held a media event to highlight the role of IT solutions for businesses of all sizes and sectors. They also showed off the company’s 12,000-square-foot ... Read More »

    15 hours ago

Local Sports

  • Canes, Hitmen meet again

    Lethbridge Herald The Lethbridge Hurricanes and Calgary Hitmen will renew acquaintances for the second time in less than a week. This time, the showdown will take place at the Enmax Centre as the Canes host the Hitmen in Western Hockey League action tonight at 7 p.m. The last time the two teams faced each other, ... Read More »

    15 hours ago
  • Kodiaks hang in against the Clippers

    Dale Woodard Lethbridge Herald sports@lethbridgeherald.com The Lethbridge College Kodiaks women’s volleyball team took a set off a nationally third-ranked opponent, but lost their weekend-opener Friday night. The Kodiaks were downed 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21) by the Briercrest Clippers during Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference action in Caronport, Sask. The Kodiaks posted a 25-23 win in ... Read More »

    15 hours ago
  • Third-quarter lapse costs the Pronghorns

    Dale Woodard Lethbridge Herald sports@lethbridgeherald.com A third quarter offensive outburst from their opponents proved costly for the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns women’s basketball team. The Horns were defeated 84-59 by the Victoria Vikes during Canada West action Friday night in Victoria. Lethbridge kept it close at the half, trailing 37-33, but the Vikes blew the ... Read More »

    15 hours ago


By HaroldP: Medicine Hat News Comment Rajko, your letter is the voice of reason and fact! It is extremely unfortunate that the majority of our current City C... Read More »

By Fescue: Medicine Hat News Comment Thank you for this letter, Rayko. It is a good reminder of how much better this City Council is compared to the last. ... Read More »

Opinions

  • 2016 was eventful year for Lethbridge

    I’m excited to share the success of the past year and provide insight into where our community is heading in the year to come and beyond. Reflecting on 2016, it’s truly impressive how much our city has accomplished. We’ve seen major community projects and events that created pride and excitement. From the first days of ... Read More »

    2 days ago
  • Alberta advantage is gone

    Steve Lafleur and Ben Eisen THE FRASER INSTITUTE – VANCOUVER The Fraser Institute recently released a study documenting the erosion of Alberta’s once substantial tax advantage. Specifically, it showed that, until recently, Alberta benefitted from uniquely competitive and pro growth personal and corporate income tax systems, but these key advantages have been wiped away by ... Read More »

    3 days ago
  • How to deal with drunk driving?

    An Ontario man was recently sentenced to six years behind bars for a drunk-driving incident in which a city worker from Alliston, Ont. was killed. The sentence has renewed debate about the value of tougher sentences in deterring drunk drivers. This latest punishment, given to 34-year-old Marcello Fracassi, continues a recent trend toward tougher sentences ... Read More »

    4 days ago

Letters to The Editor

  • By helping others, we also help ourselves

    As someone who advocates for ODA (official development assistance), I often hear protest about helping ours before helping others. What most don’t seem to realize is that foreign aid pays huge net returns for Canada. Our foreign assistance increases peace and political stability in poor nations: Desperate people are ripe for exploitation by extremists and ... Read More »

    15 hours ago
  • Minority sways city council

    In 2014, I wrote a letter regarding recycling basically reminding folks that private curbside recycling exists through the private sector for those who want the convenience of such a service. Since then, city council has voted on whether to implement mandatory curbside recycling on a number of occasions and, until recently, the vote has been ... Read More »

    15 hours ago
  • ‘Secular’ not necessarily good

    “Religion gets far more traction than makes sense,” grates Patricia Pargeter (Jan. 12 Herald). Actually, it makes obvious sense for a government of, by and for the people to accommodate their freedom of conscience in public settings. She should be careful what she asks for. “Secular” isn’t automatically good. Alberta family doctor Nhung Tran-Davies can’t ... Read More »

    4 days ago


World

National

Provincial

Sports

Entertainment


Thousands across Canada rally in support of Washington women’s march
Malaysian minister lobbied in Australia to search for MH370
Many farmers still need training after Lake Erie algae
Boy George talks politics at Paris menswear, Dior goes dark


