Notley no different than Trudeau Re: Notley and the oilsands not going anywhere. So Premier Rachel Notley is all upset about Trudeau wanting to shut down the oilsands. Well, Notley, you are doing the same thing, for the same reason, by shutting down our efficient coal-burning power plants, thereby putting many people out of jobs. Trudeau and Notley are willing ... Read More » 2 days ago

What about company time? I am currently taking a financial accounting course as one of the core courses required to earn my Bachelor of Management degree at the University of Lethbridge. During our last accounting class, our professor lectured on the subject area of the fraud triangle: motive, opportunity and rationalization. This area of accounting led me to think ... Read More » 2 days ago