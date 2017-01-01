Dave Mabell Lethbridge Herald dmabell@lethbridgeherald.com A University of Lethbridge scientist is among 100 men and women newly appointed to the Order of Canada. Long-honoured professor Bryan Kolb, a widely cited researcher at the Canadian Centre for Behavioural Neuroscience, was named an “Officer of the Order” by Governor General David Johnston. Presentation ceremonies will be heldRead More »
Dave Mabell LETHBRIDGE HERALD dmabell@lethbridgeherald.com Millions of Canadians make New Year's resolutions – to lose weight, to stay fit, to quit smoking. . . Some will succeed. Others will claim partial success. And Canadians are hardly alone. As early as Babylonian times, people promised to their gods that they would repay their debts in the
J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald jwschnarr@lethbridgeherald.com The past year has been one of marked expansion at Lethbridge College – in size, enrolment and programming. "We've been expanding provincially and nationally, I think, in terms of our reach, and our impact has been pretty impressive," said college president Paula Burns. One of the highlights of the year
J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald jwschnarr@lethbridgeherald.com The University of Lethbridge captured some big headlines in 2016, from the funding and ongoing construction of a new sciences building to several high-profile issues with professors. Even student parking became a hotly contested issue after record increases in enrolment, and a loss of hundreds of parking stalls, left many
Lethbridge Herald The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns ringette team are in a must-win situation at the University Challenge Cup in Guelph, Ontario. Competing in the tournament that started Wednesday, the Pronghorns were defeated 3-1 by the University of Calgary and 5-1 by the University of Ottawa Friday afternoon to sit at 4-2-1 in Tier I
Lethbridge Herald Apparently, the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Medicine Hat Tigers were one day early in lighting up some New Year's fireworks. League statisticans and the goal judges alike got a workout as the Canes defeated the Tigers 9-7 during Western Hockey League action Friday night at Medicine Hat. In the high-scoring affair, the teams saved
Lethbridge Herald A member of the 1951 Lethbridge Maple Leafs has passed away. James Irvine "Shorty" Malacko passed away in Nelson, B.C. on Christmas Day at the age of 86. The defenceman from Lethbridge started playing with the Lethbridge Maple Leafs in 1950, a season that culminated with the team representing Canada and winning the
Jobs are being lost to automation and Trump can't bring them back The main message of 2016 was that we are entering a period of economic and political upheaval comparable to the industrial revolution of 1780-1850, and nothing expressed that message more clearly than Donald Trump's appointment of Andrew Puzder as Secretary of Labour. Even
Personal connections are crucial in the global marketplace Carlo Dade CANADA WEST FOUNDATION If you export for a living, travel is a necessity – at least if you want to keep exporting for a living. In a world where other exporters are actively forging personal connections with customers to win and keep market share, people
As the end of another year approaches, the question of whether 2016 was a good year or a bad year will produce different responses depending on individual perspectives. But there's no denying it was an interesting year. Donald Trump's headline-grabbing ride, first to the Republican presidential nomination and then to the presidency of the world's
In the past year our government has created confusion with careless announcements about their plan to produce more of Alberta's electricity from renewable sources. It has been unclear whether renewable generation goals constitute some 30 per cent of installed power plant capacity or 30 per cent of total electricity generated. Electrical power plant capacity is
I should like to thank Mr. Don Jessy for the words about the decline of democracy in the Sunday, Dec. 18 Herald. In a few words, if big corporations take government control, there is no possibility for any other medium or small business to have access to the CEO's decisions. The Chamber of Commerce, wherever
What are Canadian values? They are not the criteria to determine who can enter Canada, because they are still work in progress. It's like: Gandhi was once asked about "Western Civilization." He answered, "I think it would be a very good idea." Seventy-five years ago, by an Order-In-Council, the Canadian government invoked the War Measures