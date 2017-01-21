By helping others, we also help ourselves As someone who advocates for ODA (official development assistance), I often hear protest about helping ours before helping others. What most don’t seem to realize is that foreign aid pays huge net returns for Canada. Our foreign assistance increases peace and political stability in poor nations: Desperate people are ripe for exploitation by extremists and ... Read More » 15 hours ago

Minority sways city council In 2014, I wrote a letter regarding recycling basically reminding folks that private curbside recycling exists through the private sector for those who want the convenience of such a service. Since then, city council has voted on whether to implement mandatory curbside recycling on a number of occasions and, until recently, the vote has been ... Read More » 15 hours ago