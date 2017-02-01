Melissa Villeneuve Lethbridge Herald mvilleneuve@lethbridgeherald.com Two more downtown buildings are on their way to being designated as Municipal Historic Resources. Lethbridge city council gave the final approval to designate the Kresge Building (319 5 St. S.) and the Knights of Pythias Block (427 5 St. S.). A Notice of Intent was sent to the buildingRead More »
J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald jwschnarr@lethbridgeherald.com The University of Lethbridge has added its voice to a chorus of universities and post-secondary institutions concerned about an executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump banning people from some Muslim countries for 90 days. On Monday, the U of L issued a statement from U of L President ... Read More »2 hours ago
Nick Kuhl Lethbridge Herald nkuhl@lethbridgeherald.com It’s clear to organizers that Martin Luther King III and Mark Messier have name recognition. Floor seating for the Greatness in Leadership Management Development Day on March 7 at the Enmax Centre, featuring those two headliners, sold out in four days, they say. On Tuesday morning, during a media and ... Read More »2 hours ago
J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald jwschnarr@lethbridgeherald.com A joint project between the Raymond Rotary Club and the Kainai Public Library is building bridges and increasing literacy on the Blood Reserve. The two organizations are working together in order to provide the Blood Tribe community with free book kiosks similar to those in the Little Free Library movement. ... Read More »2 hours ago
Dale Woodard Lethbridge Herald sports@lethbridgeherald.com The Hurricanes point streak has hit 11 games. Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Brandon Wheat Kings went the distance during Western Hockey League action Tuesday night at the Enmax Centre, battling into a shootout before Hurricanes prevailed with a 4-3 win. On a night when the crowd of 3,410 no doubt ... Read More »8 hours ago
This week’s ‘High School Notebook’ column by Dave Wells According to information kindly provided to me by Southern Alberta Basketball Officials Association assignor Trevor Viney, this appears to be the busiest invitational tournament weekend of the season. Thanks to organizers of three (or four depending on how you figure) multi-team events who provided me with ... Read More »8 hours ago
Lethbridge Herald A pair of former University of Lethbridge Pronghorns and Olympic bronze medallists have been named to Canada’s women’s sevens for the Sydney Sevens rugby tournament. Joining team Canada for the tournament which starts Friday in Sydney, Australia are Ashley Steacy and Kayla Moleschi. The team arrived in Australia last week, holding a pre-tournament ... Read More »8 hours ago
Kevin Van Tighem A couple years ago I hired a local contractor to put in a water line and cistern on our property. Afterwards, he hung around for a while to visit. We shared a few hunting stories and talked about our families. Then we got onto the subject of off-highway vehicles. “We like to ... Read More »8 hours ago
“We need to say that this is not how we want our community to be.” Hundreds of Lethbridge-area people shared that conviction Monday. Many thousands more across Canada shared the same belief, in response to the horrific killings in a mosque near Quebec City. Those were the words of Canon Erin Phillips, the ecumenical chaplain ... Read More »8 hours ago
A free society needs a free press. But a free press carries a hefty cost, and Canadians will have to find a new way to pay for it if they think it truly matters. This much is clear in the wake of the global digital tsunami that has pushed this nation’s news media to the ... Read More »1 day ago
On behalf of the staff, volunteers and most importantly the many people who receive services through Canadian Mental Health Association, Alberta South Region, we would like to take a moment to thank the Lethbridge Herald for your coverage of the annual Bell Let’s Talk Day event today. The article that was written and printed in ... Read More »1 day ago
The “blue box” issue is certainly getting a lot of attention É especially since it has been announced they may soon be compulsory for all households, and that this service will cost us an extra $7 per month. “Recycling” is now on everyone’s mind, and our elected officials see themselves as expected to provide the ... Read More »1 day ago
Re: article City well prepared for provincial carbon levy, It is classic doublespeak to refer to carbon dioxide (CO2) as “carbon pollution.” It is no more pollution than is water vapour, the major greenhouse gas in the atmosphere. Calling the gas “carbon” encourages people to think of it as something “dirty”, like graphite or soot, ... Read More »1 day ago