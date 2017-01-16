J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald jwschnarr@lethbridgeherald.com With a strong Chinook expected to hit the city in the next few days, City of Lethbridge crews are preparing for where all the snow will go once it starts to melt. Worse, the prospect of warm days and colder nights could bring a lot of overnight freezing to turnRead More »
Stephanie Labbe Southern Alberta Newspapers – Claresholm For more than 10 years, Claresholm has been home to a local trade show. Planning is well underway for its return in January, set for the 27 and 28. “The committee has done a great job of meeting regularly,” says Iqbal Nurmohamed, committee chair. “This has entailed contacting ... Read More »4 hours ago
Dave Mabell Lethbridge Herald dmabell@lethbridgeherald.com Lethbridge boosters are looking forward to a landmark status – a population of 100,000. But the city has already reached another key number, with building permits for more than one-third of a billion dollars issued through 2016. Last year’s total, $337.6 million, was a quantum leap from the 2015 tally, ... Read More »4 hours ago
Stephanie Labbe Southern Alberta Newspapers An all-ages colouring book has been created in the area to help teach people about First Nations, with featured First Nations artists. Creator Diana Frost said she wanted to find a way to reconnect with her indigenous roots. “It was a way for me to help all of us to ... Read More »4 hours ago
Lethbridge The Catholic Central Cougars boys basketball team won their second game of the season Saturday. The Cougars defeated the Winston Churchill Bulldogs 109-76 during Southern Alberta High School Basketball League action at Catholic Central. Leading Catholic Central was Nick Gibb with 34 points, while Avery Hoffman hit for 22. Also hitting double digits for ... Read More »4 hours ago
Lethbridge Herald The Lethbridge College Kodiaks basketball teams got it done at home and on the road on the weekend. The Kodiaks men’s basketball team downed the Ambrose Lions 89-72 during Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play Saturday night in Calgary, while the women’s Kodiaks also emerged with the win thanks to a 96-41 decision. With ... Read More »4 hours ago
Lethbridge Herald The 50th Annual LCI Rams Green and Gold tournament gold medal game turned out to be an all-southern Alberta affair. The host LCI Rams advanced to the championship game Saturday night at LCI as they faced the Raymond Comets, but it was the Comets who earned this year’s Green and Gold bragging rights ... Read More »4 hours ago
It would be an excellent thing to reunite the island of Cyprus after 42 years of heavily armed partition, but it’s probably not going to happen this year. They’re all meeting in Geneva this week – President Nicos Anastasiades of the Republic of Cyprus and President Mustafa Akinci of the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus, ... Read More »1 day ago
Society will be better served if we regain an appetite for curiosity and inquiry Seth Godin The bestselling novel of 1961 was Allen Drury’s “Advise and Consent.” Millions of people read this 690-page political novel. In 2016, the big sellers were colouring books. Fifteen years ago, cable channels like TLC (the “L” stood for Learning), ... Read More »2 days ago
Happy New Year to all my constituents! I’d like to start my first column of 2017 by addressing the “elephant” in the room – the carbon levy. Albertans want a better economic future, where the highs and lows of the petroleum industry are not so severe. The carbon levy is the key tool that will ... Read More »3 days ago
I often learn about opportunities for charitable giving, even as low as $25 per month. Here are some tips for those who want my time, money and/or both, as either a donor or a volunteer: 1. Make sure that that all people connected to your organization have excellent public relation skills. This request extends from ... Read More »4 hours ago
Open letter to MLA Maria Fitzpatrick: Dear Ms. Fitzpatrick, Your town hall called my home. This is the gist of what I would have asked/said had I had time to speak, and what I would have left on the voice mail if the town hall system had not, instead, simply hung up. The carbon levy ... Read More »1 day ago
Oh no, here we go again. Another Hollywood type poking their nose into Alberta’s business. This time it’s Jane Fonda lambasting our province and our prime minister, Mr. Trudeau, over the oilsands and pipelines. Perhaps Fonda would like to see the world go back 200 years and live off the land but we live in ... Read More »1 day ago