Thank you for Let’s Talk Day coverage On behalf of the staff, volunteers and most importantly the many people who receive services through Canadian Mental Health Association, Alberta South Region, we would like to take a moment to thank the Lethbridge Herald for your coverage of the annual Bell Let’s Talk Day event today. The article that was written and printed in ... Read More » 1 day ago

Outlaw plastic garbage bags first The “blue box” issue is certainly getting a lot of attention É especially since it has been announced they may soon be compulsory for all households, and that this service will cost us an extra $7 per month. “Recycling” is now on everyone’s mind, and our elected officials see themselves as expected to provide the ... Read More » 1 day ago