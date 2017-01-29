Week of Prayer was an oasisin the desert A special “thank you and words of appreciation” to Pastor Ryan Dueck and his congregation at Lethbridge Mennonite Church for hosting the recent Service during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. This gathering, held on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, saw Pastors and lay persons from the following denominations take an active part: ... Read More » 12 hours ago

Certified Holistic Nutritional Consultants play a key role In recent months the College of Dietitians in Alberta has taken ownership of the term “nutritionist” because they believe that the public is being confused between dietitians that call themselves “nutritionists” and “holistic nutritionists.” As a result, graduates from the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition (CSNN) practising in Alberta now calls themselves Certified Holistic Nutritional ... Read More » 12 hours ago